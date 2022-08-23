Armenia’s National Academy of Sciences and STARMUS sign Memorandum of Understanding

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. President of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia Ashot Saghyan and Founding Director of STARMUS International Festival, Doctor Garik Israelian signed a memorandum of understanding on August 22.

According to the MoE, the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia is officially the partner and supporter of the organization of STARMUS festival in Yerevan.

STARMUS VI festival will be held in Yerevan, Armenia on September 5-11, 2022. The previous STARMUS festivals were held in Spain, Norway and Switzerland.

“This festival will firstly create new directions for cooperation and opportunities for new discussions because world-renowned scientists, Nobel Prize winners are going to visit Armenia. This event will particularly be of special importance for young scientists. With these events we should try to guide our young scientists and keep them in science. I welcome this initiative and on behalf of the National Academy of Sciences I want to thank the organizers, Mr. Israelian, the respective structures of our government who support the holding of the festival”, Ashot Saghyan said.

“STARMUS VI festival is first of all for our youth in order to motivate them not to leave science, continue working in science sector and be convinced that the role of science in society will further strengthen. There was a phase when science capacity declined, but I always say that it is in the past, and now we are entering a new stage. Everyone will gradually understand that humanity has no future without science”, Garik Israelian said.