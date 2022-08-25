Construction of 9 out of 13 houses in new Shurnukh district nearing completion

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. The Chairman of the Urban Development Committee Armen Ghularyan and the Head of the Department of Urban Development Project Implementation Arsen Mirzoyan recently visited the Province of Syunik to inspect the construction project of the new district in Shurnukh.

The new district includes 13 houses. The construction of 9 houses is nearing completion and the remaining 4 are in process, the Urban Development Committee said in a press release.

The construction of engineering infrastructures and gates has also commenced, among other work.

The construction features a new sewage system with a cleaning station, power lines and street lightings, as well as barns for every household.

The 1,2 billion dram construction of the new district in Shurnukh began in April, 2021. The district is expected to be commissioned in Q4 2022.