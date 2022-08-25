Christapor Street to be partly reopened for Petak trade center access

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. A part of the Christapor Street where the Surmalu Trade Center is located will be reopened after being shut down for safety precautions following the August 14 blast.

The Petak trade center is also located on the same street.

“A part of Christapor Street was closed since August 14 after the explosion which took place in the Surmalu trade center. Yesterday businesses of the Petak trade center were demanding to know a concrete date when they will be able to return to work. I am hereby informing that yesterday officials from police, investigative committee and the ministry of emergency situations held a discussion over the issues raised by the businesses. A decision was made to open a one-sided part of the street by maintaining safety precautions. We are now working in that direction,” Ministry of Emergency Situations spokesperson Hayk Kostanyan said in a statement.