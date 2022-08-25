‘We will continue fighting against small and big attempts endangering independence’ – Speaker of Parliament

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan addressed a congratulatory message on the occasion of the Day of the Declaration of Independence, the Parliament’s press service said.

The message reads:

“Dear compatriots,

When the process of establishing an independent state started with the Declaration adopted by the Supreme Council on August 23, 1990, the whole country, like a family, was in indescribable excitement. In a historic development order, what has been defined by the Declaration was enshrined with the independence referendum of 1991 September 21 and the recognition of the Republic of Armenia.

The Declaration was also the permission of developing our Constitution, which was fulfilled.

Assessing our achievements over the years and the values gained by the Declaration, it becomes clear that independence is an earned award which is more obliging after receiving it. Each day is an imperative to preserve independence, and the proof to strengthen it is the never-ending effort and unwavering vigilance.

With our lasting persistence, legacy of not giving up and ability to resist head on, we will continue fighting against small and big attempts coming from different parts endangering independence.

And as the Declaration says, we must contribute to the development of a democratic, legal public order with constant vigilance, honestly and with great responsibility.

I congratulate on the Day of the Declaration of Independence, let’s stay firm”.