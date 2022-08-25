President Khachaturyan addresses congratulatory message on 32nd anniversary of Declaration of Independence

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan addressed a congratulatory message on the 32nd anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, the Presidential Office said.

The message reads:

“Dear compatriots,

Today we mark the day of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence of the Republic of Armenia.

On August 23, 1990, the Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic Supreme Council adopted the Declaration of Independence, “expressing the united will of the people of Armenia”, as stated in the very first line of the Declaration, and made the first step on the path to creating an independent statehood. The Declaration of Independence outlined the landmark goals of our statehood to have a sovereign state, ensure the country’s internal and external security, set democratic freedoms and guarantee the fulfillment of the inalienable rights of the citizens of Armenia to work, create and build their own prosperous future.

This content of the Declaration of Independence is always relevant because it expresses our collective goals and dreams as a statement and a society.

And today, like three decades before, we must be ready to resist and overcome all the trials facing our homeland with joint efforts, having the Declaration of Independence and the idea of Independence as a guideline and belief.

I congratulate all of us on this important symbolic day”.