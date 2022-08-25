Prime Minister’s Cup Amateur Swimming Tournament kicks off in Lake Sevan

SEVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. 120 participants are competing in the Prime Minister’s Cup Swimming Tournament in Lake Sevan near Shoghakat community.

The tournament features 2 age groups:

I) Women aged 18-35 and Men aged 18-40;

II) Women above 35 and Men above 41;

The Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Karen Giloyan said in remarks that the purpose of the Prime Minister’s Cup is to “promote healthy lifestyle and sports in Armenia.”

The lengths of the lanes are 1000 and 1500 meters for women and men respectively.

ARMENPRESS’s very own Anna Gziryan, the journalist in charge of exclusive projects and coordinator of press conferences –who happens to be an avid swimmer - is not only covering the tournament but has also signed up as a participant to test her strengths.