Armenian PM to depart for Kyrgyzstan on August 25

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to Kyrgyzstan on August 25 to participate in the session of the Inter-governmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union, the PM’s Office said.








