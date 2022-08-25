Armenian citizens in Russia have to undergo fingerprint registration by January 10, 2023

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian citizens residing in the Russian Federation must undergo fingerprint registration and photographing by January 10, 2023, ARMENPRESS reports the migration service of Armenia informed on its "Facebook" page.

It is noted that detailed information about fingerprint registration and photographing procedures is available at https://migration.am/news/467.

The mentioned requirement was established by the federal law of July 14, 2022 "On the Legal Status of Foreign Citizens in the Russian Federation" and separate legislative acts of the Russian Federation.