YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. The amateur swimming tournament "RA Prime Minister's Cup" was held in the beach area adjacent to Shoghakat community in Lake Sevan. The names of the winners are known.

The correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports that 120 people participated in the tournament with two age groups for men and women. 11 foreigners also participated in the tournament: 6 women and 5 men.

The winners of the first place received 1 million AMD, 2nd place - 600 thousand AMD, 3rd place - 400 thousand AMD, 4th place - 150 thousand AMD, 5th place - 100,000 AMD AMD, 6-10th places: AMD 75,000 each.

26-year-old Ani Avetisyan from Gyumri, who won the first place in the women's 18-35 age group, said that she is an amateur swimmer, but besides swimming, she also goes in for various other sports.

"I am very excited and I recommend everyone to participate. firstly, such a tournament is a source of great motivation and secondly, it is a healthy lifestyle," concluded Ani Avetisyan.

Anna Gziryan, a participant of women’s age group 36 and above, who is in charge of the special projects and press hall of "Armenpress" state news agency, said that she waited and prepared for the "Prime Minister’s Cup" swimming tournament for almost a year, where she ranked 8th, overcoming 1000 meters in Sevan.

"I started preparing for the competition since September last year. I was excited and inspired by my colleague Varvara Hayrapetyan, who participated in the running tournament of the Prime Minister's Cup. I worked consistently for a year and achieved such a result. I think I will also inspire others who would like to participate in this lovely sports festival," said Anna Gziryan.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the awarding ceremony of the "Cup of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia” amateur swimming tournament.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan, Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan, Governor of Gegharkunik Karen Sargsyan handed over the prizes to the winners. Nikol Pashinyan also handed over souvenirs and diplomas to the oldest participants.

The Prime Minister welcomed the attendees of the ceremony, the participants and winners of the tournament. "First of all, let me congratulate everyone on the 32nd anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence of Armenia. We are trying, and the idea is exactly that: holding the "Prime Minister’s Cup" tournaments on important days for the statehood of Armenia. Of course, it does not always coincide exactly, but the events of the Cup are dedicated to different national days, and the goal is exactly that: to show the link between the event of the day and the citizen, the individual, to show our will to live and create, to have an independent state, to win, to make breakthroughs, to bring forward new ideas and to implement them.

I want to congratulate all the winners once again and thank all the participants, first of all for this atmosphere. I must honestly admit that yes, there was a moment when we thought that we would not be able to hold the "Prime Minister’s Cup" swimming tournament, let alone in Lake Sevan.

We were discussing and we were worried that the number of participants might be minimal. In the end, as a result of the discussions, we decided that even if one person participates, for the sake of that one person's readiness, we should implement the tournament. Although having more than 130 participants is a very good indicator, our task is to make sure that the number of participants increases every year.

Our next task is to once again draw attention to Lake Sevan through the tournament, its tourism opportunities, and in particular, the potential of this shore, the eastern shore, and also, of course, to create an opportunity for our dear compatriots to express themselves in the competition, to have the opportunity to test their abilities. I would like to ask once again to applaud our oldest participants, because it was really a big surprise when I found out that 75 and 81-year-old citizens are participating in our tournament. I also want to emphasize that 200,000 AMD will be awarded from the Prime Minister's Fund to each of the oldest participants of the tournament.

Dear attendees,

The "Prime Minister’s Cup" tournament is becoming accomplished, and I want to talk about some subtle nuances. We would like to hold the "Prime Minister’s Cup" tournaments in those sports where, in fact, the least expensive infrastructure will be needed so that everyone who wants can train and participate in competitions. Lake Sevan, unfortunately, with a very short season, but is accessible to everyone, everyone can learn to swim and prepare for the next tournaments. Similarly, running tournament, table tennis, although it requires more investment, is relatively more affordable, cycling is also relatively affordable. And the schoolboys' cross-country race tournament becomes the most important, the most beautiful cornerstone event of the "Prime Minister’s Cup" series.

Again, I would like to thank first of all the companies that support the organization of this tournament. The "South Caucasus Railway" was named. And thank you very much for supporting with logistics issues, also thanks to the companies that act as sponsors. Of course, the Government of the Republic of Armenia covers all the expenses of the tournament and will continue to cover them, but when partners also join and contribute to the organization of this event, it is, of course, doubly gratifying.

Thanks to the organizers, rescuers who accompanied all those present, participants of the tournament. See you at the next meeting, on September 20, at the regular tournament of the "Prime Minister’s Cup", the cross-country race”.