LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-08-22
LONDON, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 23 August:
The price of aluminum up by 1.40% to $2424.00, copper price up by 1.16% to $8120.00, lead price down by 1.86% to $1976.00, nickel price down by 2.68% to $21745.00, tin price up by 0.16% to $24505.00, zinc price down by 0.36% to $3484.50, molybdenum price up by 0.27% to $33333.85, cobalt price stood at $49455.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
