Pensions, benefits to rise in Armenia from Sep 1, 2022

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Pensions and benefits will rise in Armenian starting September 1, 2022.

During the Cabinet meeting today, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan introduced the draft, stating that labor pensions will be set at 21,000 drams instead of 18,000 drams, military pension -20,000 drams instead of 18,000 drams, and minimum pension – 30,500 drams instead of 28,600 drams.

Military disability pensions will also rise:

-from 43,000 to 45,000 drams for a disabled person of the first group

-from 33,000 drams to 35,000 drams for a disabled person of the second group

-from 30,000 drams to 32,000 drams for a disabled person of the third group

The benefits will also rise from 28,600 to 30,500 drams.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that quite good economic figures have been registered, adding that the state revenues in terms of tax revenues have been overfulfilled by more than 70 billion drams.

“We decided to implement the increase in pensions and benefits from September 1, 2022 instead of January 1, 2023. The basic pension increased by 17%, and the average pension rise by 7%. I also want to note that the increase in pensions and benefits on July 1 of the next year remains in force”, the PM noted.