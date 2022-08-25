Government will not provide compensation to businesses affected from Surmalu blast

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia will not provide compensation to the businesses that were affected from the recent explosion in Yerevan’s Surmalu trade center, Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

He said that the businessmen operating in Surmalu have not had insured their property.

“The government cannot take on itself a function and compensate that cost which the insurance company should have compensated. If the businessman did not consider that risk high, the government has nothing to do there”, he said.

The Surmalu blast, which took place on August 14, killed 16 and injured 60 more others.