Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine reopens Sisian-based VH Stone plant

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. The Sisian-based VH Stone has reopened.

VH Stone, a stone processing plant, was founded in 2000. Since 2015 VH Stone has been owned by the Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine. Once employing over 120 people, the factory ceased operations in 2019.

In 2022, the new leadership of Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine made a strategic decision to re-launch the plant given its significance for the town of Sisian, and as part of a program to increase efficiency of all enterprises owned by Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine and expansion of economic impact.

Preparations for the re-launch began in May of 2022. Now, the plant employs 40 people. Output stands at 1500 sq.m. of product monthly. VH Stone has the capability to expand its industrial capacity up to 5000 sq.m. and open 80-100 jobs. Nearly 100% of the employees are Sisian locals.

Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine CEO, President of the GeoProMining Group of Companies Roman Khudoliy, the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan, Governor of Syunik Robert Ghukasyan and staffers of Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine attended the reopening ceremony.

“The reason why we are here today is very important for the town of Sisian, this region, for our staff and personally for me. Today we are reopening a factory which will provide jobs for many people. This is a strategic decision, to ensure the restoration of industrial capacity and not rely solely on social program. The Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine is reopening this factory believing that by having the chance for dignified work the population of this region can shape their future and develop their city and region with their own hands and work,” CEO Khudoliy said.

VH Stone is the only active industrial enterprise in Sisian.

The product of the factory is exported to Russia. VH Stone is planning to restore exports to several European countries, as well as South Korea.