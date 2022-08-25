FAST and STARMUS sign Memorandum of Understanding

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST) and STARMUS International Festival signed a memorandum of understanding ahead of the STARMUS VI Festival to be held in Yerevan on September 5-11.

As a leader of transforming educational and scientific ecosystem in Armenia, FAST will be the partner of STARMUS in science, art and music fields, contributing to the fulfillment of the organization’s mission and the holding of events in Armenia aimed at popularizing science. Committed to the vision to develop education in science sector, FAST has acquired 100 tickets of STARMUS which it will provide to students of Armenia’s high schools so that they take part in this important event.

The Foundation will also participate in the Science Camp on the sidelines of the Festival, which will take place in the Freedom Square of Yerevan. The Science Camp will focus on different topics. FAST will have a separate pavilion at the Camp where it will present its 5-year activity in artificial intelligence, as well as the products of local AI companies aimed at popularizing the sector.

FAST Founding Director Armen Orujyan highly valued this cooperation, stating that it will contribute to raising interest among new generation towards science. “Our goal is to support Armenia to be included in the list of top five innovative countries in data science and artificial intelligence by 2041.We know that this path is difficult and requires a lot of work, but Armenia’s scientific traditions inspire hopes that in case of having a developed innovative ecosystem we will be able to utilize our potential correctly and ensure that very much desirable drastic growth”, Armen Orujyan said.

“The main goal of STARMUS is to inspire youth to be interested and engaged in science. From the very start we were convinced that we are going to cooperate with FAST and are confident that it will continue in the future as well because the main purpose of FAST is the development of science and technologies in Armenia which is fully in accordance with the tasks set before us. I am sure that we have a long path to pass with FAST in order to draw world’s attention to Armenia as a country of scientific achievements”, STARMUS Founding Director Garik Israelian said.

The Science Camp will take place from September 8 to 11, at 17:00-23:00, it will be open for all visitors. 10 innovative startups, that are beneficiaries of different projects of FAST, will present their AI solutions. The visitors will have a chance to take part in interesting games and competitions by acquiring new knowledge and impressive experience.

The format of STARMUS Festival involves scientific debates, panel discussions, exhibitions, concerts, film screenings and many other events.

This year FAST will hold already the 4th Global Innovation Forum (GIF22) on October 5-6 in Yerevan under the title “Life Altering Technologies”.