Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-08-22

YEREVAN, 24 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 August, USD exchange rate down by 0.06 drams to 404.87 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.22 drams to 401.63 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 6.75 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.29 drams to 476.61 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 169.78 drams to 22734.62 drams. Silver price up by 1.20 drams to 247.19 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.