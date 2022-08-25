In a conversation with his French counterpart, Armenian FM highlights the importance of repatriation of Armenian POWs

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on August 24.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, Minister Mirzoyan expressed condolences to the French side regarding the human casualties caused by the storm in Corsica on August 18. Minister Colonna, in turn, expressed condolences to the Armenian side regarding the human casualties as a result of the explosion in the "Surmalu" shopping center and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Catherine Colonna expressed satisfaction with the high level of special Armenian-French relations. In this context, the sides expressed willingness to take active steps in the direction of further deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation and enrichment of the bilateral agenda through the implementation of specific projects.

During the telephone conversation, issues of regional security and stability were touched upon.

Minister Mirzoyan presented to his counterpart the approaches of the Armenian side regarding the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the establishment of regional peace.

The parties emphasized the role of France as the Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group in promoting the process of peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Referring to the solution of the humanitarian problems caused by the 44-day war, the Armenian Foreign Minister stressed the need to repatriate the Armenian prisoners of war and civilians illegally held in Azerbaijan, and to reveal the fates of the forcibly disappeared and the missing and the missing.