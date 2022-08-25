Gevorgyan, Sargsyan, Mkrtchyan win in 5th round of European Women's Individual Chess Championship

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. The representatives of Armenia continue their performances in the European Women's Individual Chess Championship in Prague.

In the 5th round, Armenian representatives Elina Danielyan and Susanna Gaboyan ended their games in draws, while Maria Gevorgyan, Anna Sargsyan and Lilit Mkrtchyan won. Mariam Mkrtchyan lost.

Now Elina Danielyan, Maria Gevorgyan and Lilit Mkrtchyan have 4 points each and are only half a point behind the leader.