Construction boom named main culprit behind high air pollution levels in Yerevan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. The level of air pollution in Yerevan has reached the red zone. The worst air pollution after the capital is recorded in the cities of Vanadzor, Alaverdi and Gyumri.

Deputy Director of the Hydrometeorology and Monitoring Center Gayane Shahnazaryan told ARMENPRESS that this isn’t a new problem and it is associated with the widespread construction in Yerevan, increase of mining industry and open burning of landfills, while the gases in the atmosphere are a result of car emissions (automobile transport is the main movable source of pollution in Yerevan, while the natural gas consumption in households and gas-powered thermal power stations is considered the main immovable source).

“I’d like to mention that the dust-caused air pollution in conditions of absence of precipitation is seen acutely in Yerevan but we are recording the pollution throughout the entire year and there are no significant differences compared to the previous year. The pollution recorded in Yerevan was this high and concerning in the last years as well,” Shahnazaryan said.

Shahnazaryan said it is highly important for the public and construction companies to display responsibility. The construction planning licenses already stipulate the required steps which construction companies should adhere to.

A monitoring conducted August 8-14 in Yerevan showed that the dust levels exceeded the admissible concentrate by up to 3,5 times.

“According to our monitoring results the most polluted areas in Yerevan were Arshakunyats Avenue and the adjacent area to the Circus. After Yerevan, the cities of Vanadzor, Alaverdi and Gyumri have the most pollution with dust, where the levels have exceeded the admissible concentrate levels from time to time,” Shahnazaryan said.

Nitrogen dioxide levels in Yerevan exceeded the levels again in the area of the circus. Results showed day-to-day changing data elsewhere in the city.

Meanwhile, Armen Lablajyan, the Director of the Yerevan Department of the Environment and Subsoil Inspection Agency said the pollution is caused by the construction boom, mining exploitation in Yerevan, as well as improper and uncovered cargo transportation of materials such as sand.

Lablajyan highlighted that construction companies must adhere to the safety regulations and adhere to the rules and use new technologies: water the construction sites to avoid emissions, keep sand and other similar materials in closed spaces, etc.

“We frequently organize meetings with businesses for preventive purposes and we involve relevant government agencies, for example city hall, as well as inspection agencies in charge of construction. We record the frequent violations and give instructions and then monitor their implementation,” Lablajyan said.

According to Lablajyan, they’ve recently received positive response from citizens who’ve noted that the levels of dust have decreased.

In one year, 29 construction companies were fined a total of 4,5 million drams for violations, with an additional 1,2 million drams fines for damages.

9 mines were monitored in 2022 and administrative penalties of 2,5 million drams were issued, while damages to the state were estimated to be over 23 million drams.

Gayane Gaboyan