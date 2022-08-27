Daniel Raiskin: “I have been connected with Armenia and Armenian music for many years”

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. During “Symphonic Yerevan" International Music Festival’s 12th concert there were featured the works of Edward Elgar, Samuel Barber, Tigran Mansurian, Alexey Shor, John Branning.

Guitarist Xuefei Yang has performed with the string section of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra. Xuefei is one of the few guitarists whose artistry connects with audiences far beyond the guitar fraternity. Her international success has led her to be invited to play in more than 50 countries at numerous prestigious venues, and is frequently invited to play with the world’s leading orchestras.

The concert was conducted by Daniel Raiskin who is the Music Director of the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, Chief Conductor of the Slovak Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as Principal Guest Conductor of the Belgrade Philharmonic Orchestra.

Throughout “Symphonic Yerevan” Festival Daniel Raiskin conducted 5 concerts. According to maestro Rayskin, it’s not possible to fix contact with the audience, if there is no such contact with the orchestra and musicians. Speaking about the collaboration with the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, the conductor notes that personal and professional contact with the orchestra was very easy. “Cultural generalities unite us. The school, especially the string school, is very close to my heart, I went through the same school myself. I have been connected with Armenia and Armenian music for many years, I studied with Kim Kashkashian, the outstanding violist of Armenian origin, I have many Armenian friends, I have performed many works of Armenian composers and have recorded Khachaturian's concerts and rhapsodies. So, for me, this is a culture where I feel very comfortable,” says Daniel Raiskin.

To recall that the Symphonic Yerevan International Music Festival was held in Yerevan commencing on the 12th of August and running until the 25th of the month, co-organized by the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and European Foundation for Support of Culture (EUFSC, President Konstantin Ishkhanov). Alexey Shor is the Composer-In-Residence for the Festival.