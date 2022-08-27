Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 August 2022

Foreign national arrested for illegal border-crossing attempt

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. An Iranian citizen is under arrest after attempting to illegally cross the Armenian border into Iran, the National Security Service (NSS) said in a press release.

The citizen, identified by the NSS only by their initials H.Z., bypassed on August 19 the Meghri border crossing point of Armenia, crossed the barrier in the area patrolled by Russian border guards and attempted to cross the border without documents and procedures into Iran.

The Russian border guards detained the Iranian. The suspect is in custody of Armenian NSS amid a criminal investigation.

 








