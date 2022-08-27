Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 August 2022

Fire, explosion in Stepanakert building

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. An explosion occurred in a building in Stepanakert after a fire broke out, the Artsakh ministry of interior said.

Circumstances are being determined.

Other details weren’t immediately clear.

 








