Fire, explosion in Stepanakert building
STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. An explosion occurred in a building in Stepanakert after a fire broke out, the Artsakh ministry of interior said.
Circumstances are being determined.
Other details weren’t immediately clear.
