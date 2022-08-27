High-pressure containers explode at Stepanakert oxygen equipment plant
14:36, 25 August 2022
STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. The State Service of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Interior of Artsakh released details from the explosion in a building in Stepanakert.
“A fire broke out in a oxygen equipment plant at 20 Tigran Mets Street of Stepanakert City, which resulted in high-pressure containers exploding. The fire is partially contained by firefighter-rescuers. Please do not panic, all necessary measures are being taken at the scene,” the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh said in a statement.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | Türkçe | AMP Version