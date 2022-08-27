Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 August 2022

No victims reported at Stepanakert plant fire

No victims reported at Stepanakert plant fire

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. There are no victims in the Stepanakert plant fire at this moment, the healthcare ministry of Artsakh said.

First-responders are at the scene.

A fire broke out in an oxygen equipment plant at 20 Tigran Mets Street of Stepanakert City, which resulted in high-pressure containers exploding, authorities said earlier.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]