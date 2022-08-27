Armenia’s economic activity index grows 13.1% in seven months

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s economic activity index has grown by 13.1% in the period from January to July this year, compared to the same period of the previous year, the Statistical Committee said.

Industrial production volume increased by 7% in January-July 2022.

Construction volume increased by 13.6%.

The increase in trade turnover comprised 12.5%.

The services volume increased by 27.5%.

Consumer price index registered 8.3% growth, the index of industrial production prices – 6.3%.

Electricity production volume increased by 14.9% in January-July.

47.7% increase was registered in external trade turnover volumes in the same period. Moreover, the export grew by 43.9% and the import by 50.1%.

The dram exchange rate against the US dollar comprised 460.06 in January-July.