Armenia still 92nd in FIFA ranking

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian National Football Team maintained its position in the new FIFA ranking.

Armenia is again 92nd in the ranking.

Brazil is ranked number 1, followed by Belgium, Argentina, France and England.








