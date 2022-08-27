Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 August 2022

Firefighters contain fire at Stepanakert plant

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Firefighters have contained the fire which broke out in an oxygen device plant in Stepanakert.

The State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh said the first-responders managed to prevent possible risks.

