Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-08-22

YEREVAN, 25 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 25 August, USD exchange rate up by 0.07 drams to 404.94 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.34 drams to 403.97 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 6.78 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.15 drams to 478.76 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 7.79 drams to 22726.83 drams. Silver price up by 0.17 drams to 247.36 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.