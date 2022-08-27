Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia thanks Armenia for offering help in the fight against forest fires

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia Vakhtang Gomelauri thanked Armenia for offering assistance in extinguishing the forest fire, ARMENPRESS reports, "Sputnik Georgia" informs.

"They offered to help us with equipment. Yes, we have also mobilized the equipment, but you can see that we physically cannot use it in large quantities because of the terrain," Gomelauri said.

According to him, the most effective would be to use airplanes, however, taking into account the scale of forest fires in Europe, Georgia does not expect provision of airplanes.

Earlier, it was reported about strong fires in the forest area at the village of Kvabiskhevi, Borjomi region of Georgia.