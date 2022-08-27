Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 August 2022

Christina Aguilera to perform in Yerevan, Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. Six time Grammy winner, the True Global icon pop star Christina Aguilera will give a concert in Yerevan, Armenia on October 22, HAYA Festival said in a statement on social media.

The concert will take place in Yerevan’s Hrazdan Stadium.

“A singer who has been an inspiration for world-famous artists such as Camila Cabello, Sam Smith, Alessia Cara, Jessie J, Meghan Trainor, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande.

Author and performer of numerous musical hits.

Da-dum-da-dum…

The True Global icon pop star Christina Aguilera will take our Autumn Fest stage with her exclusive show performance.

Breathtaking emotions, memorable experience and feelings of togetherness: this is what we guarantee to our beloved audience”, the statement says.

Ticket sales: Starting on August 29th, 12:00pm (GMT +4).

 








