LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-08-22

LONDON, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 August:

The price of aluminum up by 0.14% to $2433.50, copper price up by 1.18% to $8129.00, lead price up by 0.15% to $1976.00, nickel price up by 1.51% to $21677.00, tin price up by 0.12% to $24310.00, zinc price up by 0.98% to $3548.00, molybdenum price up by 0.66% to $33686.59, cobalt price stood at $51955.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.