China begins live-fire exercises off Fujian Province

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. The Chinese armed forces launched on Friday live-fire drills in the waters off East China’s Fujian Province which is opposite Taiwan, TASS reports citing CCTV.

The waters of the Island of Muyu near Fuqing City are indicated as the drill zone. The forces and means involved are not disclosed, while coordinates for the drills can be found on the website of the Maritime Safety Administration of Putian. The live-fire exercises will last till Saturday.