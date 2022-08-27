Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 August 2022

Serviceman injured in gas cylinder incident

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. A serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces suffered burns when a household gas cylinder caught fire in a vehicle on August 25.

The Defense Ministry said that the victim, Sergeant A.M., is in serious condition.








