Paylan issues query to Turkish parliament over assassination plot

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. The ethnic-Armenian Member of Parliament of Turkey Garo Paylan submitted a query to the presidency of the Turkish parliament regarding the 2016 assassination plot against him.

Questions include whether or not parliament has launched a probe into the plot, which lawmakers provided Mehmet Sinan Injei with access to parliament, among others.

Paylan earlier filed a report to the Ankara general prosecution regarding attorney Mehmet Injei’s claims that he plotted to kill Paylan back in 2016.