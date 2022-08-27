EAEU Prime Ministers sign 10 documents during Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. The heads of government of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) signed 10 documents on development of cooperation based on the results of today’s session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council held in the Kyrgyz city of Cholpon-Ata, reports TASS.

The EAEU PMs also discussed the draft agreement on regulating the EAEU alcohol market and agreed over the assignment relating to it. They also approved the statement on creating a Eurasian insurance company. The company will provide insurance support to mutual and external trade, will boost the investment cooperation and will ensure export loans and mutual cooperation with credit companies and insurers.

The EAEU PMs also agreed to hold the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Council in Armenia this October.