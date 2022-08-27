Turkish dronemaker rules out selling Bayraktars to Russia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. The Turkish dronemaker Baykar Makina rules out selling its Bayraktar UAVs to Russia, its CEO announced.

In an interview with the BBC Russian service, Baykar Makina CEO Haluk Bayraktar spoke about their assistance to Ukraine, the Ukrainian military’s active use of the Bayraktar drones against Russian forces and other issues.

The Baykar Makina CEO ruled out selling the Bayraktar drones to Russia.