Azerbaijani soldier fighting for Ukraine killed

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. An Azerbaijani soldier fighting for Ukraine was killed near Nikolayev, the Azerbaijani news media reported.

According to Ukraine-based Azeri journalist Anar Natikoghlu, the killed soldier’s name is Said Huseynov, a volunteer who joined the Ukrainian army to fight Russian forces.








