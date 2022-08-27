No one cancelled OSCE Minsk Group’s mandate – MFA

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship has an international mandate to provide support for the lasting and comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan told ARMENPRESS, commenting on Azerbaijan’s reaction to Washington’s appointment of a new U.S. co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.

“No one cancelled this mandate,” Hunanyan added.

On August 25, the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken appointed Ambassador Philip T. Reeker as Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations, who will also serve as U.S. OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair.