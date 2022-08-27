International Army Games 2022: Team Armenia participates in Elbrus Ring tournament for first time

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. The team of the Armenian Armed Forces participated for the very first time in the Elbrus Ring tournament of the International Army Games 2022 together with servicemen from 10 other countries, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

Participants completed 15 special tasks, overcoming obstacles and ice in mountainous terrain in difficult climate and psychological conditions, conducting live-fire marksmanship exercises and marching around Mount Elbrus.

The final and most difficult task was ascending the 5642 meter high Elbrus.