Issues related to Artsakh’s security will be included in the agenda of Artsakh-Armenia inter- parliamentary session

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. Artur Tovmasyan, the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh, convened an extended working meeting with the participation of the leaders of the factions, the presidents of the commissions and the staff members on August 26.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh’s parliament, the head of the parliament spoke about convening Armenia-Artsakh inter-parliamentary session scheduled for the second half of September and forming an agenda.

Issues related to the Artsakh issue and security will be included in the agenda.

The course of preparations for the opening of the 6th session of the 7th convocation of the National Assembly of Artsakh was also discussed.

At the consultation, reference was made to the organization of a rally dedicated to the declaration of the Republic of Artsakh on the initiative of the five factions of the National Assembly on September 2 at 19:00 at the Revival Square.