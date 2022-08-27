Yerevan Mayor and ADB representatives discuss the progress of road construction projects

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan and ADB Country Director for Armenia Paolo Spantigati discussed the progress of road construction projects implemented under the Sustainable Urban Development Investment Program. Regional specialists of the Bank also participated in the meeting.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Yerevan City Hall, referring to the joint projects of the development of urban infrastructures, the Mayor emphasized their importance and ensuring their continuity. The parties also talked about new road construction projects, in particular, attracting possible credit funds for the construction of the new road connecting Isakov and Arshakunyats avenues.

The director of the Armenian office of the Asian Development Bank, expressing his satisfaction with the results of the projects, noted that the Yerevan Municipality is one of the reliable partners of the bank, expressing readiness to support the community in implementing large-scale projects, the importance of which go beyond the capital city.