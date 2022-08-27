Winner of $1.33 billion in the US lottery did not claim the prize after 30 days

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. The winner of the $1.33 billion Mega Millions jackpot in the US still hasn't claimed the prize after 30 days, ARMENPRESS reports, citing "RIA Novosti", the Daily Mail newspaper said.

"The winner of the lottery has not claimed the prize after 30 days," the newspaper writes.

The lottery organizers have urged ticket buyers to check their numbers carefully. Players have one year after the lottery to claim the prize.