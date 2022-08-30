Armenian youth proposes several initiatives on education sector to EAEU Deputy PMs 

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. During a luncheon with the deputy prime ministers of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the youth introduced their initiatives, the Eurasian Economic Commission said in a press statement.

The meeting took place on August 26 on the sidelines of the CIS and EAEU Youth Forum.

The proposals of Armenian youth related to education issues, the introduction of Soft skills in general education programs, the active development of online educational platform, productive practice programs and training.

The initiatives of the Belarussian youth related to the development of voluntary movement. They proposed to expand the Belarussian project of Voluntary Navigator in educational institutions of EAEU and CIS states.

The Kazakh youth came up with an initiative to develop tourism. They have developed a concept of youth tourism development in CIS and EAEU countries which will contribute to boosting youth entrepreneurship.

The Kyrgyz youth proposed to develop creative economy and create a platform that will unite the creative youth.

The representatives of the Russian delegation highlighted necessity of developing youth entrepreneurship and creating a community of young entrepreneurs in EAEU.

The representatives of Uzbekistan put the focus on youth events and cultural initiatives.