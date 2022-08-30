Global monkeypox cases pass 46,000
YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. More than 90 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, which the World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency, as confirmed cases crossed 46,300 and non-endemic countries reported their first related deaths, Reuters reports.
Countries like Brazil, Cuba, Ecuador and India have recently reported their first deaths.
- 08.29-21:07 Armenian Assembly of America quotes The Christian Post, urging to release POWs and help Artsakh
- 08.29-20:30 Iran launches new electricity transmission line to Armenia
- 08.29-19:42 From August 30, the connection between Armenia and Artsakh will be carried out through new route. Artsakh Ministry
- 08.29-19:21 International Atomic Energy Agency mission to assess damage to Zaporozhye NPP facilities
- 08.29-18:21 Ambassador of Iran to Azerbaijan informed about the next possible meeting in "3+3" format
- 08.29-17:42 Armenia expected to announce singer for Junior Eurovision 2022 soon
- 08.29-17:36 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-08-22
- 08.29-17:34 Asian Stocks - 29-08-22
- 08.29-16:33 Pashinyan, Putin discuss situation around Nagorno Karabakh
- 08.29-15:32 EAEU countries discuss creating Eurasian Agency for Strategic Initiatives
- 08.29-15:14 Starting August 30, Artsakh-Armenia connection to be carried out through Berdadzor sub-region of Shushi region
- 08.29-14:22 +40 expected in Armenia amid incoming heat wave from Iraq
- 08.29-13:56 Pashinyan, Putin to hold phone talk
- 08.29-12:37 Armenian delegation meets with Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy
- 08.29-12:32 Moscow to continue to help Yerevan in strengthening its defense capabilities and border security – Russian MFA
- 08.29-12:24 France congratulates Philip Reeker on appointment as new United States Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group
- 08.29-12:18 NATO must expand presence in Arctic, says Stoltenberg
- 08.29-12:02 COVID-19: Armenia records over 2100 new cases, 7 deaths in one week
- 08.29-11:35 Armenian lawmaker calls for not giving in to emotions at this crucial period for country
- 08.29-11:12 Indian national arrested on suspicion of bludgeoning to death compatriot in Yerevan
- 08.29-10:51 Nearly 140 amusement rides pass safety inspection
- 08.29-10:01 Armenia’s Aram Hakobyan scores another victory at Dubai Open Chess Tournament
- 08.29-09:58 IAEA mission to reach Zaporizhzhya NPP this week
- 08.29-09:52 Civil Contract party makes additional efforts to hold upcoming local elections maximally free and transparent – MP
- 08.29-09:49 European Women's Individual Chess Championship: Armenia’s Maria Gevorgyan 2nd in standings after 8th round
20:18, 08.23.2022
5180 views Russian Investigative Committee says other people might be involved in Darya Dugina’s murder
21:48, 08.25.2022
2896 views 424 Turkish intellectuals call on the government to reveal the assassination plan against Garo Paylan
13:24, 08.26.2022
2637 views Evolution Of Stars: Polish artists to accompany audience to mysterious stage during STARMUS VI in Armenia
00:08, 08.26.2022
2575 views Christina Aguilera to perform in Yerevan, Armenia
20:27, 08.26.2022
2433 views Top military of Armenia and Russia discuss the process of modernization and reforms of the Armed Forces of Armenia