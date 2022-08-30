LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-08-22

LONDON, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 August:

The price of aluminum up by 2.47% to $2493.50, copper price up by 0.39% to $8160.50, lead price up by 0.48% to $1985.50, nickel price down by 0.20% to $21633.00, tin price up by 1.81% to $24750.00, zinc price up by 0.49% to $3565.50, molybdenum price stood at $33686.59, cobalt price stood at $51955.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.