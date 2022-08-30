YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. “New Arabkir Park” in Yerevan, better known as “Molokans’ Park”, has been renovated and is already open, Mayor of Yerevan Hrachya Sargsyan said on social media.

“We have initiated major changes in Yerevan’s greening sector. At the moment several parks are under restoration, the renovations of some others are planned.

Today, we commissioned another park, the New Arabkir Park, or as the people call it, the Molokans' Park, which has been renovated for the first time since its foundation, and we also re-launched the fountain complex. I am sure this is one of the best parks in Yerevan”, the Mayor said.