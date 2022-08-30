Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 August 2022

Fire breaks out in Prague’s Central Military Hospital 

Fire breaks out in Prague’s Central Military Hospital 

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. Firefighters are trying to extinguish the fire that broke out in the Central Military Hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, RIA Novosti reports. 

The hospital staff and patients have been evacuated on time. 

No casualties have been reported.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]