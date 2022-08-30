PM Pashinyan meets with leaders of extra-parliamentary political forces 

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan attended the session of the Consultative Assembly on Cooperation with Extra-Parliamentary Political Forces, the PM’s Office said.

The meeting was attended by leader of the Republic party Aram Sargsyan, Christian-Democratic party chairman Levon Shirinyan, United Motherland party chairman Mher Terteryan, Sovereign Armenia party chairman Davit Sanasaryan, head of Armenia Office of the Social Democrat Hunchakian party Sedrak Achemian and chairman of the Uzh Hayrenyats party Tigran Arzakantsyan.