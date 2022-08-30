Armenian PM sends congratulatory letter to Kazakhstan’s President

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the PM’s Office said.

The letter reads:

“Dear Mr. President,

Accept my sincere congratulations on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Kazakhstan.

This significant period in the centuries-old history of the friendship between the peoples of our countries has become a starting point for building qualitatively new inter-state relations, in the frames of which all conditions and mechanisms have been created aimed at ensuring the promotion of the bilateral partnership both in bilateral and multilateral formats.

I am convinced that the active dialogue at the highest level, the ongoing joint consistent activities within parliaments and intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, the intensification of cultural and humanitarian contacts will, undoubtedly, open new horizons for exercising the potential of the Armenian-Kazakh relations. This is in the interests of strengthening the friendship between our peoples, in the mutual interest of establishing regional stability and security.

Dear Mr. President,

I wish you good health and new achievements in your activities, and to the good people of Kazakhstan - peace and prosperity”.