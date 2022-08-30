Japan pledges $30 billion in aid to Africa 

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. Japan pledged $30 billion in aid for development in Africa on Saturday, saying it wants to work more closely with the continent, Reuters reports.

Addressing a Japan-Africa summit in Tunisia, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tokyo would work to ensure grain shipments to Africa amid a global shortage.

Kishida said the $30 billion would be delivered over three years.

The Japanese PM participated in the summit online because of testing positive for COVID-19.