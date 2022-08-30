Armenian PM congratulates Moldova’s President on Independence Day 

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to President of Moldova Maia Sandu on the occasion of the national day, the PM’s Office said.

The letter reads:

“Dear Mrs. President,

I warmly congratulate you on the national day of Moldova - the Independence Day.

I reaffirm our sincere desire to develop the mutually beneficial cooperation with Moldova, that is based on friendship, trust and mutual respect, at all possible directions and in different platforms.

By using this chance, I wish you, dear Mrs. Sandu, good health and success in all your initiatives, and to the good people of Moldova - peace and welfare”.